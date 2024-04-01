Wigan charity benefits after hundreds of bikers take part in Easter egg ride

Around 200 bikers gathered for an annual charity Easter egg ride.
By Alan Weston
Published 1st Apr 2024, 15:45 BST

Motorbikes, trikes, scooters and quads amassed at Rivington Barn car park to join the ride, which saw 300 Easter eggs donated to three charities – Derian House Children's Hospice, Wigan and Leigh Young Carers and Senior Solutions.

Organiser Susan Rigby, from Marus Bridge, said it was “an amazing turn out of wonderful machines”, adding: “Motorbikes, trikes of all shapes, scooters, quads, mopeds, a coming together of everyone for three charities close to our hearts.

"I feel so privileged to still be a part of such a kind and caring biking community after having to take a back seat in other things due to becoming my mum’s 24-hour carer.”

.

1. .

. Photo: .

Photo Sales
.

2. .

. Photo: .

Photo Sales
.

3. .

. Photo: .

Photo Sales
.

4. .

. Photo: .

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.