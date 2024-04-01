Wigan charity benefits after hundreds of bikers take part in Easter egg ride

Motorbikes, trikes, scooters and quads amassed at Rivington Barn car park to join the ride, which saw 300 Easter eggs donated to three charities – Derian House Children's Hospice, Wigan and Leigh Young Carers and Senior Solutions.

Organiser Susan Rigby, from Marus Bridge, said it was “an amazing turn out of wonderful machines”, adding: “Motorbikes, trikes of all shapes, scooters, quads, mopeds, a coming together of everyone for three charities close to our hearts.

"I feel so privileged to still be a part of such a kind and caring biking community after having to take a back seat in other things due to becoming my mum’s 24-hour carer.”