Wigan charity benefits from star studded event

The Michael Josephson MBE charity ball was held at the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester on Saturday evening and has raised over £750,000 for four beneficiaries.

Guests at the event included Dame Joan Collins, Christopher Biggins, Paul Scholes, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Nikki Sanderson, Tamara Wall, Laura Pradelska and Lara Fraser.

Georgia Linde from the Wigan Youth Zone and Madie Peacock from Mahdlo Youth Zone had the opportunity to perform at the event and gave a tear-jerking rendition of When You Believe which received a standing ovation.

There was also performances from Ella Henderson and 90s club legends Soull II Soul.

This year’s event was presented by Greatest Hits Radio presenter Darren Proctor, and was made possible thanks to sponsorship from Robertson, Beaverbrooks, Boohoo, Elf on the Shelf, Fastdox, Network Space, Stocks 2015 Ltd and the Stoller Charitable Trust.

It was created by philanthropist, charity campaigner and north-west businessman Michael Josephson MBE. Other than in 2020, the event is held annually, and is one of the biggest charity and showbiz galas outside of London attracting a plethora of kind-hearted celebrity guests and performers.

Alongside the stunning performances, the ball featured an auction, with guests able to bid to get their hands on some money-can’t-buy experiences such as:VIP tickets to the Dancing on Ice final, Queen memorabilia signed by Brian May, two tickets to see James Corden’s Late Late show in LA and a VIP Breakfast and Football Masterclass with Paul Scholes as well as a whole host of amazing prizes.

Wigan Youth Zone Executive Director, Anthony Ashworth-Steen, added, “We are extremely grateful to Michael Josephson for selecting Wigan Youth Zone to be a beneficiary of his 2021 charity ball.

“We have seen the impact the pandemic has had on local young people first-hand, with an increase in mental health issues, loneliness, isolation, difficult family relationships, digital poverty, increasing risks of turning to anti-social behaviour and food poverty to name a few.

“The work of Wigan Youth Zone to support as many young people in Wigan and Leigh is only possible through philanthropic acts of kindness and therefore we cannot thank Michael, and

everyone attending the Michael Josephson Annual Charity Ball, enough for raising money for us at this very challenging time.

“Community-minded philanthropists like Michael are an inspiration to young people and this act of generosity shows how passionate and committed he is to making a difference for future generations. All monies raised will have an incredible impact on our charity and, ultimately, the young people we serve.”

Michael Josephson MBE added: “After having to postpone the event for a whole twelve months due to Covid, it is so exciting to be back doing what I love.

“Charity is so important to me; I have always been honest and vocal about my own challenges in life – particularly from when I was a child. To be able to help people, and young people,