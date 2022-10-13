Wigan charity helping older people backs calls for more financial support

Age UK Wigan Borough is supporting national charity Age UK after a study found 2.8m older households will be in fuel poverty this winter – despite the Government freezing the energy price cap.

The charity has highlighted that without further Government support, targeted at those of all ages who need it the most, significant numbers of people will be forced to make difficult decisions about whether to “eat or heat”.

Age UK is calling for more support for older people

A poll for Age UK found 88 per cent of people over 60 believe the Government should keep the “triple lock” on pensions, which is due to be reinstated from April 2023, but has not yet been confirmed by Government.

It is not just households under pressure – Age UK raised concerns about small charities and said they should benefit from the Government’s business support package, but it may not be enough.

Bryonie Shaw, CEO of Age UK Wigan Borough, agreed with these fears, as the charity faces huge hikes in energy bills in the coming months.

Caroline Abrahams, director of Age UK, said: “It would be a tragedy if swathes of highly effective local voluntary organisations and community groups go under this year, purely because of their fuel bills and at a time when their local population really needs them.”

Age UK Wigan Borough has help for people concerned about the winter months, including a free information and advice service, support at home team and Bright Days activities.