A charity set up in memory of a brave schoolgirl to help other children has closed.

Hope’s Heart was created to provide support for pupils with therapy dogs, beyond that which schools could afford to pay for, as well as extra services such as art and music therapies.

It ran alongside Hope’s Therapy Dogs and was launched last year on the sixth anniversary of the death of Hope Colley, nine, from a brain tumour.

But its trustees, including Hope’s mum Ali Colley, from Up Holland, have now announced the charity will close as running both had led to “some unavoidable conflicts of interest”.

Hope Colley with puppy Pippa, who has since become a therapy dog

In a statement on Facebook, they said: “After much reflection and prayer, we’ve taken the decision to officially close Hope’s Heart as a charity.

“As many of you know, Hope’s Heart was created alongside our work at Hope’s Therapy Dogs. Over time, it became clear that running both organisations presented some unavoidable conflicts of interest. Staying true to our commitment to doing things ethically and transparently, we believe this is the right and responsible step forward.”

The trustees revealed what will happen to the money raised by Hope’s Heart.

They said: “We are thrilled to share that, during our time as a charity, we raised over £8,347.65 – and every single penny has now gone directly to the children we set out to support. The funds have been shared across four schools from within the Hope’s Therapy Dogs family, selected based on pupil premium numbers to ensure the greatest impact.

“We’ve already begun to hear how the money is being used — and it’s incredibly moving. It’s going towards: a sensory well-being garden, therapeutic art equipment, dog agility equipment to be used in schools and more wonderful, child-focused resources.

“Ali has even been met with tears from staff this week, as schools realise long-held dreams for their pupils – dreams that would have otherwise remained out of reach. That’s what your generosity has done.

"To every single fund-raiser, donor, cheerleader and supporter – thank you. You have truly made a difference.”

The work of Hope’s Therapy Dogs – which sees dogs go into schools and other organisations to provide emotional and mental health support – will continue as a lasting legacy for Hope.