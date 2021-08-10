Wigan charity looking for volunteers and staff to help make a difference

The Brick is holding a recruitment evening for anyone who would like to become part of its team and help people facing poverty, homelessness or debt crisis.

Tomorrow's event is a chance for people to find out more about volunteering or working for The Brick.

“If you could find the time to take someone to a football match to help them rekindle their love of football, we want to hear from you, and if you feel that you would be the right person to help the people we work with and teach them how to shop on a budget as an independent living skills mentor, please come and see us at our recruitment evening this week.”

The recruitment evening runs from 6pm to 7.30pm on Wednesday at The Brickworks, 4 Hodson Street, Wigan, WN3 4EN.

For more information, email [email protected]

