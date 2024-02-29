Wigan charity makes urgent plea for food donations as increasing demand leaves empty shelves
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Brick posted photographs on Facebook of empty shelves at its food community in St George’s Church, on Water Street.
The post said: “Our food community shelves are nearly empty due to increasing demand and we desperately need your help. There are families in Wigan and Leigh who rely on us and our supplies are running dangerously low. If you can spare a few items, your generosity would make a world of difference.”
The food pantry offers donated goods for a small fee, as well as providing emergency food parcels when needed.
The Brick shared a list of items it needs, which includes: cereal, long-life milk, tinned desserts, biscuits, snacks, savoury rice/noodles, tinned meat, baby food and strong carrier bags.
Donations can be taken to St George’s Church or drop-off points at Asda in Wigan, Sainsbury’s in Marus Bridge, Standish Medical Centre and Lidl on Darlington Street, Wigan.