Wigan charity makes urgent plea for food donations as increasing demand leaves empty shelves

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Brick posted photographs on Facebook of empty shelves at its food community in St George’s Church, on Water Street.

The post said: “Our food community shelves are nearly empty due to increasing demand and we desperately need your help. There are families in Wigan and Leigh who rely on us and our supplies are running dangerously low. If you can spare a few items, your generosity would make a world of difference.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The food pantry offers donated goods for a small fee, as well as providing emergency food parcels when needed.

The Brick shared a list of items it needs, which includes: cereal, long-life milk, tinned desserts, biscuits, snacks, savoury rice/noodles, tinned meat, baby food and strong carrier bags.