The public request for the donation of old computers was first launched over a year ago and proved a great success with more than 100 youngsters receiving a refurbished machine.

And when the organisation made a fresh appeal at Christmas, a further 30-plus devices went to new and grateful homes.

Since then, Leigh-based firm IT Express Ltd has been working hard to bring them back to life and were recently able to hand over 28 of the laptops that are ready for use.

One of the families benefitting from the appeal

These will be given to children across the borough, who for various reasons are unable to buy a laptop.

President Santi Nandi thanked the company for all their work and said: “The club has paid for any parts that were required and the company very kindly donated their time and expertise.

"As a result we are delighted that so many of them are now ready for use again. I’m sure they will be well used.”

Adam Vause, the owner of IT Express Ltd said: “We are really pleased to be part of this project and the end result is amazing, and sorry we were unable to renovate the remaining laptops but they were beyond repair.

"However where possible we have tried to reuse parts from these machines.”

In addition the Wigan Rotary Club also ensured that all the laptops have a suitable bag and have been able to donate three Kindle Fire machines as well.