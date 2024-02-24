Wigan charity receives £100k grant to help unemployed people remove barriers to work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Brick has received a grant from Greater Manchester Combined Authority, with funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

It will be used for The Brick Pathways Project, which aims to remove the barriers preventing people reaching their potential.

This will be done by offering person-centred skills, mentoring, companionship and confidence building, providing pathways to independence, training and work.

Tamzin Ashcroft, The Brick Pathways Project co-ordinator, and Wendy Doherty, project manager

CEO Keely Dalfen said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the community grant to roll out The Brick Pathways Project and we are looking forward to working with over 100 people from our local community who experience multiple barriers to help them to build confidence and pathways towards a positive, fulfilling future.

“We will be working with volunteer mentors and partner community organisations and businesses to come together to remove the barriers that people who may be long-term unemployed can face. We will engage with them and unlock their potential, helping to build financial resilience, maximise health and positive relationship building.”

The Brick is partnering with Maximum Edge CIC, which has extensive experience in mentoring and delivering bespoke training programmes to people who are socially isolated or have self-limiting beliefs.

Dave Sheridan, managing director of Maximum Edge CIC, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with The Brick on this important project. Having worked alongside them for the past 10 years, we have seen first-hand their role in the community and their passion for giving opportunities to people who have otherwise got nowhere else to turn.

“We will be providing a range of training opportunities to help people see beyond their current circumstances towards a future with more hope. Our motto is ‘strengthening communities’ and we believe that by being involved in this project, we will be doing just that.”

Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “This new project goes beyond helping in financial hardship, to helping local people gain the skills and confidence to move towards the workplace, with a team of mentors. By enabling people to overcome the challenges they face, this project is sure to have a positive long-term effect on the people it impacts.”