Wigan charity seeks cyclists for popular Manchester to Blackpool bike ride

Places are available on the Manchester to Blackpool bike ride on Sunday, July 10 in support of Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Participants will cycle through the borough on the 62-mile route, ending at South Promenade in Blackpool.

Places are still available in this year's bike ride

Fund-raising manager Sophie Cannon said: “The bike ride always has a fantastic atmosphere which is why people come back to do it time and time again. You can take the ride at your own pace, so the ride is perfect for regular cyclists but also those who need to take a little longer.”

It costs £25.50 to enter and riders are asked to raise at least £100 in sponsorship.

Free transport is available for riders and their bikes from Wigan to Manchester and back from Blackpool, and there will be maintenance vehicles along the route.