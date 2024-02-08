Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Chapman, who lives in Wigan and works as a retail assistant for The Brick, is taking on a four-day Sahara Desert trek to raise money for the anti-poverty charity.

After setting off on Wednesday, February 21, he will walk more than 50km in extremely high temperatures.

Along the way, he will sleep out and camp in the desert wilderness.

David Chapman

David, 39, has been walking at least 2km every day to prepare for the challenge and aims to raise £2,000 for The Brick, which supports people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, financial hardship or crisis.

He said: “I chose to raise funds for The Brick as the charity is not only offering shelters for rough sleepers, but it is attempting to tackle deep-rooted issues regarding poverty, homelessness and the housing crisis. I feel that The Brick’s support for people in our community is vital, as it is easy to forget that every statistic about poverty and homelessness represents real people with their own different challenges.

“Although the Sahara Desert trek may be challenging, I have the luxury of choice. I have chosen to face these exertions and discomfort, while those affected by poverty and homelessness are experiencing hardship that they simply would not wish upon themselves.

Beuatiful but inhospitable: the Sahara Desert

"I would encourage people to come together to support The Brick, where they can, whether this support comes in the form of donating time or money, or by offering a voice for those who are so often ignored.”

Keely Dalfen, CEO at The Brick, said: “I want to thank David for choosing to raise money for The Brick and by setting himself such a tough challenge is nothing short of inspiring. Every penny that David raises will go towards our ongoing work with people in our community who are in crisis, so I would encourage people to support David in any way they can.”

David added: “I would like to thank all those who have already donated to my challenge. Together, we can make a difference!”