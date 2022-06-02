Wigan charity supporting stroke survivors receives top award from the Queen

Think Ahead Stroke has been given the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, which is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and equivalent to an MBE.

The charity offers free support, advice and information to stroke survivors, carers and their families throughout the borough, led by a dedicated team of volunteers with lived experience as either a stroke survivor or a carer.

Members of Think Ahead Stroke

Chairman and founder member Mike Aspinall said: “During the charity’s 22 years there have been a wealth of volunteers who have given their time freely to support Think Ahead Stroke and we are delighted that present and past volunteers are being recognised in this way.”

Based at Ashland House in Ince, Think Ahead Stroke offers all kinds of help to stroke survivors, families and carers, from its self-care, well-being and peer mentoring programmes to weekly activity support groups.

Stroke is the fourth leading cause of death in the UK, with around a 1,000 people having a stroke in Wigan every year.

Think Ahead Stroke is one of 244 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year, which is announced on June 2, the anniversary of the Queen’s coronation.

Mike Aspinall