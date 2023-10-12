Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Brick has launched its Wrap Up Wigan campaign, collecting coats and other items for people who need them most during the colder months.

The charity works with people facing homelessness, financial hardship or crisis, and these items can make a real difference.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brick has launched its Wrap Up Wigan campaign to help people stay warm this winter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charity shop manager Pauline Mitchell said: “I see first-hand the struggles that people in our community are facing. From housing, through to energy costs and rising food costs, people are finding it increasingly difficult to afford the basics. The more costly items, such as winter coats, are often just too expensive and we find that families often will go without.

“The items donated as part of our Wrap up Wigan campaign are ring-fenced as items for emergency provision and are provided free of charge. It really does make a difference for people to be able to come to our shop to select winter coats and more for their family. If we can provide comfort for people facing hardship, it makes everything we do worthwhile.”

CEO Keely Dalfen said: “Between October and November 2022, 7.2m low-income households went without essentials such as food, a warm home or toiletries, as reported by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation. The number of families in arrears with their household bills has more than tripled in the last three years, now standing at 4.7m.

“As we enter the cold weather period, we are increasing our efforts again, but each year it gets harder. With your help, we will make sure that no-one is cold or without a hot meal this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are particularly increasing our efforts to support anyone who may be at risk of sleeping on the streets. Our outreach team is out from 5am each morning, offering assistance and support.”

The Brick is seeking donations of: padded coats (for adults and children), electric blankets (new), warm blankets, hand warmers, thermal clothing, hats, gloves, scarves, socks, slippers, slow cookers and air fryers.

Donations can be taken to The Brick’s shop on Gidlow Lane or to Brick Works, on Hodson Street, Wigan.

Money can also be given for bulk buying food and essentials at a lower cost. Visit www.thebrick.org.uk.