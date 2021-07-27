Wigan charity worker tackles tough 50km run in fund-raising challenge

Mel Walls, 38, ran the 50km Yorkshire Ultra Challenge to raise money for The Brick, where she works as admin and infrastructure manager.

The ultra-marathon is based in the stunning Nidderdale area of outstanding natural beauty, on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales, and took in the famous Nidderdale Way and Pateley Bridge, along with a 900m climb.

Mel Walls

“Over the last 12 months, there has been an unprecedented need for the charity’s services, due to the increase in the number of families and individuals facing poverty or financial uncertainty and I wanted to use my energy to focus on helping to relieve poverty, inequality and homelessness.

“I have been running for a few years on and off, but I really found my passion during the January lockdown and that’s when I started to challenge myself.

“I discovered the Yorkshire Ultra Challenge and decided to sign up and fund-raise for The Brick."

Mel not only managed the finish the run in just over seven hours, but also came in the top three out of 965 participants.

She has raised £900 so far The Brick and is still collecting donations as she tries to reach her £1,000 target.

Mel said: “I can’t believe I came in the top three out of all the runners who took on the challenge.

“I had no idea of my position during the run, and at one point I even got lost and ran 2km in the wrong direction, which was really stressful.

“The heat was an added challenge as the average temperature during the run was 25 degrees!

“For anyone considering taking on a challenge to fund-raise, I would say go for it.

“This started off as a personal challenge but when I decided to fund-raise as well, the support I received was phenomenal and it’s what kept me going through the hardest parts of the day.

“I was struggling halfway but I just kept thinking of The Brick and the people it supports.

“It kept me going knowing that I was raising money for such an incredible cause.”

Louise Green, CEO at The Brick, said: “We are always extremely humbled by the lengths that people go to fund-raise for The Brick and Mel’s achievement is yet another example of this.

“I am delighted for her that she not only completed the challenge, but that she finished in the top three too. What an achievement!

“Mel has raised nearly £1,000 for The Brick, which is amazing, and this money will directly help families this summer who are facing hardship, particularly during the summer holidays, when the children are at home.

To support Mel and to help her to reach £1,000, go to www.justgiving.com/campaign/MelforTheBrick