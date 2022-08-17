Wigan charity workers complete three peaks challenge through heatwave
Staff from a Wigan charity braved high temperatures to complete the national three peaks challenge in aid of mental well-being and suicide prevention.
Seven employees from Caring Connections – which specialises in providing care services for vulnerable adults in Worsley Mesnes and Pemberton – scaled Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdonia in under 24 hours.
It was one of the hottest weekends of the year, but they were determined to plough on and raise money and awareness for their charity’s work to promote good mental well-being and reduce suicides.
They currently support more than 100 people across Wigan and Merseyside each week through one-to-one fully-funded bereavement counselling, including the most complex cases such as those bereaved by suicide.
The charity is aiming to bring these services to more parts of Wigan and its staff are tackling several challenges to achieve this.
Chief executive officer Paul Growney said: “All the team really pushed themselves to the limit for this challenge, both physically and mentally.
"The punishment of the heat, lack of sleep, travel and pace of completion of each mountain is brutal, but each person was there, committed to supporting the charity and the aims of the challenge.
“This challenge also focussed on supporting people’s well-being and raising awareness of the impact of exercise on mental health and the development of resilience strategies.”
Deputy manager Kim Aitken added: “This was so hard and as much mental as physical, in which you really did have to overcome numerous boundaries and be resilient to carry on and get there. I am really proud of this achievement and look forward to the next challenge.”