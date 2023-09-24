News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Wigan charity workers tackle eight-mile sponsored dog walk across the borough

Two Wigan charity workers are teaming up with their four-legged friends to raise money for the people they support.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 24th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Chief executive Bryonie Shaw and Kim Beardsmore, publicity and fund-raising manager for Age UK Wigan Borough, are tackling an eight-mile sponsored walk from Wigan Pier to Leigh.

They will be joined by their dogs – Kim’s three-year-old cockapoo Luna and Bryonie’s dogs Skip, a four-year-old rescue labradoodle, and Rhin, a 16-month-old poodle.

Read More
Protestors demand answers from council over controversial decision to house asyl...
Bryonie Shaw, chief executive of Age UK Wigan Borough, with her dogsBryonie Shaw, chief executive of Age UK Wigan Borough, with her dogs
Bryonie Shaw, chief executive of Age UK Wigan Borough, with her dogs
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They will do the walk on Saturday, October 1 – the International Day of Older Persons – and are raising money for Age UK Wigan Borough to support thousands of older people across the borough.

The charity helps tackle problems such as financial worries, social isolation and loneliness, offering support so people can remain in their own homes.

Bryonie, who started work as chief executive in September 2021, said: “Our charity is based locally providing essential services for people aged 50-plus across Wigan borough and most of what we do is funded through grants and kind donations from individuals. Fund-raising is an important part of keeping our services running and also helps to show people what services we can offer.

"Here at Age UK Wigan Borough we have a great team of people who work and volunteer for us and are always willing to go the extra mile to support people in our communities, so Kim and I are really pleased to be doing our bit to support a great local charity."

To sponsor Bryonie and Kim, go to gofund.me/685193aa.

Related topics:WiganAge UKLeigh