Wigan charity workers tackle eight-mile sponsored dog walk across the borough
Chief executive Bryonie Shaw and Kim Beardsmore, publicity and fund-raising manager for Age UK Wigan Borough, are tackling an eight-mile sponsored walk from Wigan Pier to Leigh.
They will be joined by their dogs – Kim’s three-year-old cockapoo Luna and Bryonie’s dogs Skip, a four-year-old rescue labradoodle, and Rhin, a 16-month-old poodle.
They will do the walk on Saturday, October 1 – the International Day of Older Persons – and are raising money for Age UK Wigan Borough to support thousands of older people across the borough.
The charity helps tackle problems such as financial worries, social isolation and loneliness, offering support so people can remain in their own homes.
Bryonie, who started work as chief executive in September 2021, said: “Our charity is based locally providing essential services for people aged 50-plus across Wigan borough and most of what we do is funded through grants and kind donations from individuals. Fund-raising is an important part of keeping our services running and also helps to show people what services we can offer.
"Here at Age UK Wigan Borough we have a great team of people who work and volunteer for us and are always willing to go the extra mile to support people in our communities, so Kim and I are really pleased to be doing our bit to support a great local charity."
To sponsor Bryonie and Kim, go to gofund.me/685193aa.