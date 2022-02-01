Wigan charity's February fund-raiser to help people feel good and make a difference

Wigan and Leigh Hospice has launched Feel Good February to encourage people to do something good for 28 days to support the Hindley-based charity, which has seen its income drop significantly due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All kinds of challenges can be considered, whether it is giving up chocolate for a month, meditating every day or walking daily for 28 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christine Edwardson

Community fund-raiser for the charity, Christine Edwardson, said: “Everyone is feeling a bit fed up at the moment so we wanted to set up a challenge in which people not only do something good for the hospice, but something which will leave them feeling good too.

“You could give up a bad habit, such as smoking, for 28 days or give up takeaways for the month.

“Alternatively, you could choose to start up a good habit, like going for a walk every day whatever the weather or cooking healthy meals for the full month.

“It really is up to you what you choose to do for Feel Good February.

“The last 12 months or so have been incredibly difficult for all of us which is why we need your support more than ever.

“We hope that through Feel Good February people will find that by doing something good they will feel good and we’ll all get through this together.”

Feel Good February begins on Monday, February 1 and ends on Sunday, February 28.

Participants are asked to put aside £1 for every day that they complete their challenge or ask friends and family for sponsorship to support the hospice.

Registration is free an everyone who takes part will receive a certificate.

To sign up, go to www.wlh.org.uk or email [email protected]