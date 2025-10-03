Wigan charity The Brick is launching a new campaign, with a series of events designed to highlight dignity, belonging and hope for people facing homelessness.

The Love Wins week of action – which runs from Saturday, October 4 to World Homelessness Day on Friday, October 10 – is a call for people to stand together and a strategy for change.

A launch event will be held in Wigan town centre from 1pm on Saturday, with the distribution of free Love Wins T-shirts and a surprise performance to kick off the week.

It will be followed by a homelessness memorial service at 10.45am on Sunday at Queen’s Hall Methodist Church, which is open to people of all faiths and none.

Wigan Warriors players support the Love Wins campaign, with The Brick's CEO Keely Dalfen

The Brick believes that while homelessness is deeply isolating and people can feel invisible, unwanted and left behind, love restores dignity and belonging, builds bridges and fuels the solidarity needed to make homelessness history.

The Love Wins campaign is a reminder for people to respond to division with compassion.

Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick, said: “Homelessness isn’t just about the absence of a home, it’s about the absence of belonging, dignity and hope.

The Brick's Love Wins week of action begins on Saturday

"At The Brick, we see every day that love is the force that breaks down barriers and helps people rebuild their lives. Whether through street outreach, mentoring or initiatives like the multibank, we are showing that when love drives action, lives are transformed. That’s why we’re asking Greater Manchester to join us this week: because in the end, it’s love that wins.”

Outreach support worker Liz Ivanhoff added: “When I’m out on the streets, I meet people who feel invisible, unwanted and forgotten. Sometimes the most powerful thing we can offer is love in action, a listening ear, a meal given with dignity, a reminder that they matter.

"This campaign is about showing that nobody is beyond hope and that change is possible when we care enough to act.”

The Brick is inviting the community to stand together during the week of action, whether by attending the launch in Wigan town centre, joining the memorial service or simply sharing the message of Love Wins.