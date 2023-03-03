Josh Cubbin, from Swinley, was diagnosed with stage three Burkitt’s Lymphoma when he was just three years old. This aggressive form of cancer had spread to his kidneys and stomach, and the youngster underwent five rounds of chemotherapy.

Fortunately he was able to “ring the bell” to mark the end of treatment and in July he will mark nine years in remission.

Now 12-year-old Josh has joined forces with two of his Shevington High School pals – Jasmine Roberts (11) and Poppy Gill (12) – to undertake the Pendle Hill summit challenge to raise money for Children With Cancer UK. This forms part of a larger school project or “changemaker mission” by the three which involves a video and presentation to raise awareness of childhood cancer.

Josh Cubbin was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer when he was three years old. He is pictured during his treatment with mum Jane.

Josh’s mum Jane, 48, said: “Josh has real life experience of cancer. As a child he was diagnosed with Burkitt’s Lymphoma when he was just three, but fortunately he beat it and was able to ring the bell. We want even more children to have that joy of ringing the bell once they have beaten cancer.”

She added: “We are beyond proud of Josh, Jasmine and Poppy for choosing childhood cancer for their changemaker mission at school.

"Josh was incredibly poorly so it is something that is close to our hearts - we are forever thankful that he will be celebrating nine years in remission this year.

Josh Cubbin, 12, pictured with mum Jane

"Childhood cancer isn't the easiest of topics but the children are so focused and determined to make a positive difference, not only in raising awareness but also raising money for Children With Cancer UK, to help other children and families.

"Thank you to Shevington High School for all their support and to everyone who has donated to the cause so far - the children are so thrilled every time they receive a donation. We honestly couldn't be prouder of all three of them."

The intrepid trio will be doing their sponsored climb on Saturday, March 11. They have also set up a fundraising page.