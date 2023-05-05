News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
3 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
3 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
6 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
18 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
18 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case

Wigan children celebrate the coronation by writing a rap for King Charles III

Wigan youngsters have created a rap and music video in honour of King Charles III’s coronation – and they are now bidding for it to reach Buckingham Palace.

By Matt Pennington
Published 5th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

They worked with children’s author, illustrator and playwright Vince Cleghorne, from Liverpool, to mark the historic occasion by crafting their own lyrics and dance choreography.

Named The King’s Rap, the song was then performed in front of their parents and members of the community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Inspiration for Wigan charity Joining Jack and young Guide leader to attend King...
Children attending Holidays Activities and Food have created a rap ahead of the coronation of King Charles III.Children attending Holidays Activities and Food have created a rap ahead of the coronation of King Charles III.
Children attending Holidays Activities and Food have created a rap ahead of the coronation of King Charles III.
Most Popular

The children, aged from six to 16, took part in a series of themed activities as part of HAF, the Government-funded Holiday Activities and Food programme, run by Made in Wigan Minis in Bickershaw.

It gave them the opportunity to learn more about King Charles III and the history behind the royal family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A small group of children also had the chance to learn media skills and filmed the special show as an alternative to performing.

Alan Gregory, project lead at Made in Wigan Minis, said: “It was absolutely fantastic to see the young people working together and creating something that they felt really passionate about and proud to perform.

“They really got into the coronation spirit and they hope that their video will be watched by King Charles – they are sure he will love it!”

The performance features in a catchy sing-along music video, which has been posted online in the hope it might reach the King at Buckingham Palace.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Help to catch His Majesty’s attention by sharing their video and tagging @RoyalFamily and using #kingsrap.

Related topics:Charles IIIWiganBuckingham PalaceLiverpool