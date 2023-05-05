Wigan children celebrate the coronation by writing a rap for King Charles III

They worked with children’s author, illustrator and playwright Vince Cleghorne, from Liverpool, to mark the historic occasion by crafting their own lyrics and dance choreography.

Named The King’s Rap, the song was then performed in front of their parents and members of the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children attending Holidays Activities and Food have created a rap ahead of the coronation of King Charles III.

The children, aged from six to 16, took part in a series of themed activities as part of HAF, the Government-funded Holiday Activities and Food programme, run by Made in Wigan Minis in Bickershaw.

It gave them the opportunity to learn more about King Charles III and the history behind the royal family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A small group of children also had the chance to learn media skills and filmed the special show as an alternative to performing.

Alan Gregory, project lead at Made in Wigan Minis, said: “It was absolutely fantastic to see the young people working together and creating something that they felt really passionate about and proud to perform.

“They really got into the coronation spirit and they hope that their video will be watched by King Charles – they are sure he will love it!”

The performance features in a catchy sing-along music video, which has been posted online in the hope it might reach the King at Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad