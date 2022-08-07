Wigan children given chance to play football with England hero Ella Toone and fellow Lionesses

Ella, from Tyldesley, is offering youngsters the chance to train with her through a new competition.

Youth football teams can win a training masterclass with England players, through M&S Food’s Eat Well partnership with the English Football Association.

Ella Toone during England's match against Spain

Shoppers who have a Sparks card can nominate a school or football club to support.

Whenever anyone buys Eat Well products from the store, all they have to do is ensure their Sparks card is scanned so they are entered into the draw.

Former England footballer Ian Wright said: “M&S Food have outdone themselves with this competition – what an opportunity for young footballers to train with their heroes! It’s a genuine money-can’t-buy experience.”

There are thousands of other prizes up for grabs, including match tickets, kits, equipment, signed merchandise and Eat Well products.