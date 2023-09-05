Wigan children invited to create iconic artwork to light up flagship event

Watch more videos on Shots!

Those involved will collaborate with Hacker T Dog by creating their own masterpieces after the CBBC called upon five to 11-year-olds to design illuminated artwork of a local personality.

The competition will see local children’s head-to-toe drawings transformed into life-sized neon artwork that will play a starring role in the Light Night celebrations.

Children aged five to 11 have been asked by Hacker to submit their artwork ahead of the annual Light Night festival

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities at Wigan Council, said: “Whether you’re looking back on history or you’re right here in the present day, we’re so lucky that our borough is brimming with skilled sportspeople, famous musicians, and scientists!

“I can’t wait to see some of the drawings from our borough’s budding artists, and I’m even more excited to see the winners final pieces transformed into life-size neon figures. It’s going to be excellent.

“We’re really proud of our Light Night celebration which is getting bigger and better with each year. ”

The full festival runs from Saturday October 7 until Saturday November 18 and will feature exhibitions at the Turnpike Gallery and a lantern parade in Leigh, culminating with a three-day light festival in Wigan town centre from Thursday November 16.

Hacker T Dog said: “Whether you’re drawing lioness Ella Toone, scientist Kathleen Mary Drew-Baker or one of the Lathums… or me… you’re spoilt for choice with options on local icons from Wigan borough.”