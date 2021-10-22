Wigan children learn what it takes to be an Olympic hopeful
A Wigan school enlisted the help of a top athlete to raise money and improve the mental health of its pupils and respond to issues like the pandemic
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 10:33 am
Hindley Junior and Infants, in partnership with Sport of Champions UK (CIC), hosted a workshop with GB 400m ace Kevin Metzger as part of efforts to provide a broad, well-balanced and relevant education, enriched with trips and visitors, following a difficult 18 months.
Former triple jumper-turned 400m runner Metzger also gave a talk about his career and Olympic aspirations.
