Youngsters aged six months to six years took part in a fund-raising danceathon at babyballet classes in Wigan and Leigh.

They were sponsored to complete dancing challenges and raise money for pregnancy and baby charity Tommy’s.

The event’s theme was “when I grow up” and children wore costumes inspired by what they would like to do when they are older.

Around 30,000 babyballet dancers from across the UK took part in the fund-raiser, aiming to raise £350,000, which would fund research studies and data science experts at a Tommy’s research centre for almost nine months.

Kerry Sommerville, from babyballet Wigan east, said: “Our little ones that attend our Wigan classes have now raised over £8,000 for Tommy's. We're so proud of them."

Kath Abrahams, chief executive of Tommy’s, said: “Danceathon is a fabulous way for children to have fun in support of a vital cause. We’re grateful to all the babyballet dancers who are fund-raising, to their parents and carers and to the dance teachers working hard to make it happen at classes across the UK.”