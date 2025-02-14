Wigan children raise £8k for charity with babyballet danceathon

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 14th Feb 2025, 04:55 BST
Children pulled on their dancing shoes and showcased their skills to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

Youngsters aged six months to six years took part in a fund-raising danceathon at babyballet classes in Wigan and Leigh.

They were sponsored to complete dancing challenges and raise money for pregnancy and baby charity Tommy’s.

The event’s theme was “when I grow up” and children wore costumes inspired by what they would like to do when they are older.

Around 30,000 babyballet dancers from across the UK took part in the fund-raiser, aiming to raise £350,000, which would fund research studies and data science experts at a Tommy’s research centre for almost nine months.

Kerry Sommerville, from babyballet Wigan east, said: “Our little ones that attend our Wigan classes have now raised over £8,000 for Tommy's. We're so proud of them."

Kath Abrahams, chief executive of Tommy’s, said: “Danceathon is a fabulous way for children to have fun in support of a vital cause. We’re grateful to all the babyballet dancers who are fund-raising, to their parents and carers and to the dance teachers working hard to make it happen at classes across the UK.”

.

1. Danceathon by babyballet

. Photo: Submitte

Photo Sales
.

2. Danceathon by babyballet

. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
.

3. Danceathon by babyballet

. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
.

4. Danceathon by babyballet

. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:YoungstersWiganLeigh
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice