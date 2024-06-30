Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Choral Society and special guests, Wigan Community Choir are joining forces to sing together.

Both societies have a reputation for inclusivity with members who all have in common a great love of singing, using their voices to make music and when possible, raise funds for charitable causes.

WCS was founded an unbelievable 91 years ago! WCC is soon to celebrate its 20-year anniversary, so their combined talent promises to provide a memorable evening for their audience, with the concert taking place a 7.30pm on Sunday July 7 at St Michael’s Church, Duke Street, Swinley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Left to right: John Powell from Wigan Choral Society and Imelda and Ian Shirley from Wigan Community Choir

The choirs are ably led by the choral society’s John Powell and Imelda Shirley for the community choir, with accompanist, Ian Shirley on piano and organ.

The programme is hugely varied, with both choirs choosing some of their favourite pieces, joining forces to present some well-loved and some new pieces to sing both together and separately.

The programme includes songs from the shows, some traditional folk songs, plus Vivaldi’s Gloria.

A spokesperson for WCC said: “This memorable concert is one not to be missed!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admission will be £7 at the door and there will be a raffle with proceeds going to Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

If singing is your passion why not get in touch with either choir.

Contact the Choral Society at [email protected] or come along to try a rehearsal at St Stephen’s Church, Whelley, at 7.30pm on Mondays from September 2.