Wigan choirs team up for special concert
Both societies have a reputation for inclusivity with members who all have in common a great love of singing, using their voices to make music and when possible, raise funds for charitable causes.
WCS was founded an unbelievable 91 years ago! WCC is soon to celebrate its 20-year anniversary, so their combined talent promises to provide a memorable evening for their audience, with the concert taking place a 7.30pm on Sunday July 7 at St Michael’s Church, Duke Street, Swinley.
The choirs are ably led by the choral society’s John Powell and Imelda Shirley for the community choir, with accompanist, Ian Shirley on piano and organ.
The programme is hugely varied, with both choirs choosing some of their favourite pieces, joining forces to present some well-loved and some new pieces to sing both together and separately.
The programme includes songs from the shows, some traditional folk songs, plus Vivaldi’s Gloria.
A spokesperson for WCC said: “This memorable concert is one not to be missed!”
Admission will be £7 at the door and there will be a raffle with proceeds going to Wigan and Leigh Hospice.
If singing is your passion why not get in touch with either choir.
Contact the Choral Society at [email protected] or come along to try a rehearsal at St Stephen’s Church, Whelley, at 7.30pm on Mondays from September 2.
Contact the Community Choir at [email protected] or come along for a sample rehearsal on Wednesday evenings 7pm to 9pm in termtime at The Deanery High School, Frog Lane, Wigan.
