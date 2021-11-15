Wigan Christmas lights switch-on acts announced

After Covid forced a virtual event last year, this coming weekend will see a host of entertainers take to the stage in Wigan town centre in front of a hoped-for big crowd.

And it will be a busy three hours before the illuminations come on at 6pm on Saturday November 20.

A flashback to the 2019 lights switch-on in Wigan

Dene Michael from Black Lace (of Agadoo fame), Ben Ofoedu from Phats and Small (also TV presenter Vanessa Feltz's other half) and CBeebies presenters Katy Ashworth and Hacker T Dog (a dyed in the wool Wiganer if ever there was one) are included in the line-up.

Lolly, who had 1999 chart hit with Mickey, has a guest spot, as does the band Xs and Os which starts the proceedings at 3pm.

And there will also be performances from JJ Shannon and Belle before Santa makes his appearance along with the Mayor of Wigan, Coun Yvonne Klieve, 5.55pm.

Last year's lights switch-on in Wigan was a comparatively low-key event which had to be performed online.

Dene Michael from Black Lace

Wigan's own Hacker T Dog has starred at several switch-ons

Ben Ofoedu

Singer Lolly