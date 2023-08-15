St Wilfrid’s in Standish is the only grade I listed building in the borough and will be welcoming local residents and visitors as part of Heritage Open Day events throughout September.

The church has been described as one of the most interesting churches in Lancashire in the book The Buildings of England, and tours will outline its history and explain some of the objects with links to Standish. The bell chamber will even be open to visits to learn how they are rung. Please note that this involves climbing a steep spiral staircase.

The parish church’s rector, Rev Andrew Holliday, said: “St Wilfrid’s Church is a special building to the people of Standish and the surrounding areas, but many of them do not know the amazing history of it and how it has been a vital part of village life for centuries.

The Rector of Standish, Rev Andrew Holliday outside St Wilfrid's Church which is to open its doors for tours

“Heritage Open Days are England’s biggest festival of history and culture and it is appropriate that St Wilfrid’s is joining in and showcasing this amazing building. The Heritage Open Days give us the chance to show off this architectural and cultural gem for the whole of Wigan and south Lancashire.”

On September 9 there will be tours held at 11am and 2pm, in between each tour the church’s Director of Music, Carol Kwater, will be on hand to explain how the organ works. On Saturday September 16 there will be a church tour at 11am. All tours are free of charge.