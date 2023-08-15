News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Wigan church invites locals and visitors to learn about its rich history

An historic Wigan church is to open its doors for educational tours.
By Matt Pennington
Published 15th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

St Wilfrid’s in Standish is the only grade I listed building in the borough and will be welcoming local residents and visitors as part of Heritage Open Day events throughout September.

The church has been described as one of the most interesting churches in Lancashire in the book The Buildings of England, and tours will outline its history and explain some of the objects with links to Standish. The bell chamber will even be open to visits to learn how they are rung. Please note that this involves climbing a steep spiral staircase.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The parish church’s rector, Rev Andrew Holliday, said: “St Wilfrid’s Church is a special building to the people of Standish and the surrounding areas, but many of them do not know the amazing history of it and how it has been a vital part of village life for centuries.

The Rector of Standish, Rev Andrew Holliday outside St Wilfrid's Church which is to open its doors for toursThe Rector of Standish, Rev Andrew Holliday outside St Wilfrid's Church which is to open its doors for tours
The Rector of Standish, Rev Andrew Holliday outside St Wilfrid's Church which is to open its doors for tours
Most Popular
Read More
Wigan A-level results celebrations from the noughties

“Heritage Open Days are England’s biggest festival of history and culture and it is appropriate that St Wilfrid’s is joining in and showcasing this amazing building. The Heritage Open Days give us the chance to show off this architectural and cultural gem for the whole of Wigan and south Lancashire.”

On September 9 there will be tours held at 11am and 2pm, in between each tour the church’s Director of Music, Carol Kwater, will be on hand to explain how the organ works. On Saturday September 16 there will be a church tour at 11am. All tours are free of charge.

The church is currently raising funds to renovate its Victorian spire and repair its clock, after architects discovered the need for vital repairs. donations can be made on the church’s Just Giving page, or alternatively send a cheque with ‘Spire’ on the back to The Parish Office, St Wilfrid’s Parish Hall, Church Street, Standish, Wigan, WN6 0JT.

Related topics:WiganStandishLancashireEnglandVictorian