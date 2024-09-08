Wigan church to host Heritage Open Day

By Michelle Adamson
Published 8th Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
Wigan church St James with St Thomas Church, Poolstock, Wigan, is preparing to welcome visitors for their Heritage Open Day on Saturday September 14.

Visitors can have a tour of the church, enjoy the pay as you feel Faith Cafe or climb the 54 steps to the bell tower and enjoy the bell ringing experience, see the experts at work and maybe have a go yourself!

The church is currently raising money for the bells to be refurbished and looking to expand its team of bellringers. Visitors will be able to see the bells ringing too due to CCTV in the belfry.

Photographers are also invited to take pictures of the ornate church’s interior including its stunning ceilings and frescos.

Rev Alison Brown at St James with St Thomas Church, Poolstock, Wigan.

