Wigan Co-Op Funeralcare brings back their annual memorial tree this Christmas

Donated by Brimlow Farm, the tree will be located outside the Co-op Funeralcare Home on Gidlow Lane, Wigan.

It aims to offer residents across the borough the opportunity to celebrate the memory of loved ones who have passed away.

Those wishing to help decorate the Christmas tree can do so by either placing a small item on the tree in honour of their loved one, or by popping into the funeral home to collect a memory bauble tag, which they can use to write a message to a loved one who is no longer with them.

The tree outside the funeral home

In addition, individuals visiting the branch between Thursday, December 16 and Friday, December 24, from 9am to 5pm Monday through Friday, will be greeted by mince pies and a warm drink, courtesy of the colleagues at the home.

Aside from the Memorial Christmas Tree initiative, the funeral home will also be raising funds for mental health charity Mind, a cause very close to the hearts of colleagues at the home. Those wishing to help raise much-needed funds in support of the charity can do so by visiting the home’s memorial page where donors can light a virtual candle in memory of their loved one while making a donation.

Stuart Pilkington, Funeral Director at the Co-op Funeralcare in Wigan, said: “We know Christmas can be especially difficult when you’ve experienced bereavement, which is why we have always tried to provide that extra bit of support to our community during the holiday season.

Anyone who needs to chat, especially during this time of the year, can pop into our funeral home at any time, and they will be welcomed with open arms - and mince pies, of course!”