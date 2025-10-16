Two colleagues from Wigan are swapping their office for the great outdoors as they aim to climb one of the world’s highest mountains.

Miriam Payne, from Whelley, and Adam Topping, from Atherton, set off on Wednesday on a 10-day challenge to reach the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.

They will trek for six to eight hours each day, battling the altitude and the elements.

The temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius when they start but fall to -27 as they reach their target.

Adam Topping, James Dean and Miriam Payne at Pen y Ghent in Yorkshire

But they are determined to keep going as they are raising money for DEBRA UK, a charity supporting people with painful genetic skin condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

It is a charity partner of their employer Peninsula Group, where Miriam works as director of group PR and communications and Adam is head of safe check operations, both in the firm’s Manchester office.

They have both paid for the trip themselves, so any money raised goes to the charity, and will be joining nine other colleagues as part of a 40-strong group trekking for DEBRA UK.

Miriam oversees charity partnerships at Peninsula Group and when she heard about the challenge, she decided to sign up.

Miriam Payne on a training walk ahead of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro

She thought the timing was perfect as it takes place in the final month of her 50th year.

She said: “Kilimanjaro is something that has been on my bucket list for as long as I can remember, but I never thought I would do it.”

Miriam has been on training walks with Adam, 33, and colleague James Dean, including at Rivington Pike, the Lake District and in Yorkshire.

She said: “I have been training hard. I have been working with Stephen Wild at Mind-Body-Health gym in Whelley and the team there have been putting me through my paces.

Adam Topping during a training walk

"I have got dogs so I have been doing lots of walking with them too.

"I think I am as prepared as I can be for it. It’s going to be a challenge, I’m not underestimating it, but it will be nice to do something really different.”

All money raised for DEBRA UK will be match-funded by Peninsula Group.

Miriam, who lives with husband Dave, said: “It means so much to us to be able to support DEBRA in this way. It is such an important cause.

"Living with EB is a struggle every single day, with the bandage changes they have to go through for hours and hours.

"When I met with the charity, when we became partners, it stayed with me when they said that the day someone with EB is born is the best day of their life, because of the pain they go through.

"Regardless of how hard it gets for us on the climb and the mountain, we will remember why we are doing it and what a struggle it is every day and that we are supporting the charity.”

She has the backing of Coun Chris Ready, who said: “What a challenge Kilimanjaro is! Miriam doesn’t do things by half. I’m wishing her good luck – but I know she’s got the determination and never-say-die attitude to reach the summit.”

To donate, go to donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kilimanjaro-2025-for-debra-uk.