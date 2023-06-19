Cailey Miller has several talented strings to her bow including being one of the best up-and-coming engineers and thriving as an all-round athlete.

The former Bedford High School pupil currently works as a mechanical designer at NUVIA UK, part of the world-leading VINCI Construction group.

Cailey finished her HND in mechanical engineering at University Centre Wigan and Leigh College while working for the company and will progress to the Level 6 nuclear scientist programme as part of a degree apprenticeship, from September.

Cailey Miller

The STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) ambassador is also a winger for Wigan Warriors Women’s Team having previously played for Leigh RUFC.

And it that wasn’t enough, Cailey also has a black belt in karate and has represented Lancashire at rugby union!

But it’s her engineering prowess that impresses the most, boasting numerous accolades ahead of what is sure to be a successful career in the industry.

In 2022, Cailey was named The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board’s (ECITB) Engineering Apprentice of the Year as well as being declared the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) most improved apprentice.

Not only that, but she also won a silver medal at the 2021 National Finals of Worldskills UK in the mechanical engineering CAD category.

Cailey knew from an early age what she wanted to do and had a fixed mind-set, saying: “I was always better at, and more interested in STEM subjects and problem-solving, which steered me towards engineering. I also knew that it was important to build solid foundations for my career, so opted for an apprenticeship.”

Her day-to-day job at NUVIA UK involves using Autodesk Inventor software to produce 3D models and 2D drawings of detailed designs for equipment at nuclear plants.

The current Higher Education mentor at the college is a strong advocate for inspiring the next generation of youngsters into the engineering sector and along with her outreach duties that come with her STEM ambassador role she enjoys sharing her experiences.

“I like going back to talk to younger kids, sharing my experiences to help them choose what they want to do and hopefully inspire them too.”