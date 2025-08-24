Wigan Comic Con 2025: 22 pictures

By Charles Graham
Published 24th Aug 2025, 12:30 BST
Screen legends mingled with cosplay fans as Wigan hosted its latest Comic Con. Hundreds of people descended on Robin Park sport centre for the spectacular and hugely popular event among whose celebrity guests included several Doctor Who legends, not least one of the ex-Time Lords himself.

Highlights included celebrity panels and meet-and-greets, a Ghostbusters display, retro gaming zone and life-sized fllm and fantasy characters.

Wigan Comic Con 2025 picture gallery

1. Wigan Comic Con 2025

Wigan Comic Con 2025 picture gallery Photo: Michelle Adamson

Dressing to impress

2. Wigan Comic Con 2025

Dressing to impress Photo: Michelle Adamson

Actor Reece Ryan, star of the 2025 film Boarhog, pictured with his mask

3. Wigan Comic Con 2025

Actor Reece Ryan, star of the 2025 film Boarhog, pictured with his mask Photo: Michelle Adamson

Peter Purves, who was Stephen Taylor, a companion to the original Doctor (played by William Hartnell) in Doctor Who, before gaining even more legendary TV status as a presenter during the golden era of Blue Peter

4. Wigan Comic Con 2025

Peter Purves, who was Stephen Taylor, a companion to the original Doctor (played by William Hartnell) in Doctor Who, before gaining even more legendary TV status as a presenter during the golden era of Blue Peter Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

