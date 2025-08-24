Highlights included celebrity panels and meet-and-greets, a Ghostbusters display, retro gaming zone and life-sized fllm and fantasy characters.
1. Wigan Comic Con 2025
Wigan Comic Con 2025 picture gallery Photo: Michelle Adamson
2. Wigan Comic Con 2025
Dressing to impress Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. Wigan Comic Con 2025
Actor Reece Ryan, star of the 2025 film Boarhog, pictured with his mask Photo: Michelle Adamson
4. Wigan Comic Con 2025
Peter Purves, who was Stephen Taylor, a companion to the original Doctor (played by William Hartnell) in Doctor Who, before gaining even more legendary TV status as a presenter during the golden era of Blue Peter Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson