News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan Community Choir to raise the roof with festive celebration

Wigan Community Choir will present a Yuletide celebration, performing traditional Christmas music, old favourites and new interpretations to mark the start of 2023’s festivities.
By Charles Graham
Published 30th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The concert takes place at 7.30pm on Friday, December 8 at St Michael’s Church, Swinley, and it’s all for a good cause.

Read More
Fed up residents lobby council over eyesore former Wigan school

A spokesperson said: “Members of the choir are always generous with their time and talent and are delighted to support and donate the proceedings to Wigan and Leigh Hospice. It really needs and deserves all the support they can get.

Wigan Community Choir in concertWigan Community Choir in concert
Wigan Community Choir in concert
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It cares for patient on-site plus 900 others out in the community and is renowned for the care it gives to the people of Wigan and Leigh.

“Many people can testify to the unique services it offers to patients and their families. It’s a priceless service that needs support to carry on the work it does.”

Tickets, available on the door, are priced at £7, concessions £5. There will also be a raffle.

Related topics:WiganTicketsLeigh