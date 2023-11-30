Wigan Community Choir will present a Yuletide celebration, performing traditional Christmas music, old favourites and new interpretations to mark the start of 2023’s festivities.

The concert takes place at 7.30pm on Friday, December 8 at St Michael’s Church, Swinley, and it’s all for a good cause.

A spokesperson said: “Members of the choir are always generous with their time and talent and are delighted to support and donate the proceedings to Wigan and Leigh Hospice. It really needs and deserves all the support they can get.

“It cares for patient on-site plus 900 others out in the community and is renowned for the care it gives to the people of Wigan and Leigh.

“Many people can testify to the unique services it offers to patients and their families. It’s a priceless service that needs support to carry on the work it does.”