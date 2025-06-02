Bleed control kits which could be used to save lives have been installed in several locations in a Wigan community.

Bevan Molyneux contacted Shevington councillors as part of his efforts to increase the number of bleed kits in the borough.

Following the horrific knife attack in Southport last year, which saw three children killed and 10 people injured at a dance class, the Standish dad was shocked to discover there were no bleed control kits in Wigan and started a campaign to secure them.

Shevington and District Community Association applied for Brighter Borough funding from Wigan Council to cover the cost of bleed kits in their area.

Andrew Moakes and Coun Vicky Galligan with three emergency bleed control kits, which will be placed around Shevington for use in emergencies

Andrew Moakes, who takes care of Shevington‘s defibrillators, offered to put the bleed kits inside the defib cabinets in three areas – outside St Anne’s Parish Centre, Shevington Methodist Church and the Foresters Arms pub in Shevington Moor.

The bleed kits are now in place and can be used to stem the flow of blood from a serious injury, such as if someone is stabbed, shot and hurt in an accident, in the vital minutes before emergency services arrive.

Shevington councillor Vicky Galligan said: “Councillors Mike Crosby, Paul Collins and I are delighted to support this project.

“The health of our local residents is of upmost importance to us and Bevan explained how with better equipment at many different local hubs, lives could truly be saved.

An emergency bleed control kit

“We know the number of stabbings in the country is on the rise, but bleed kits also come into use in accidents on the road, in the home, or on parks and sports fields.

“There could be many reasons that people need a bleed kit and we are proud that our ward now boasts these publicly accessible kits.

“Thank you to Bevan for driving this project and the Daniel Baird Foundation which supplies excellent quality kits at reasonable rates.

“We also thank Shevington and District Community Association and Andrew Moakes, the custodian who looks after the vital life-saving equipment across our ward.”

Mr Moakes checks the defibrillators are in good working order and raises money to maintain them. He had a cardiac arrest in the street in October 2020 and was helped by a passer-by, who provided CPR until an ambulance with a defibrillator arrived.

He said: “Like the defibrillators, we hope no-one ever needs them, but if they do, they are there. People think about stabbings when they think of bleed kits, but they are also useful if people have a road accident or an industrial accident or a domestic accident in one of the houses nearby. It’s a matter of them being there if they are needed.”

The bleed kits will be listed on The Circuit, which is a database run by North West Ambulance Service.

When people dial 999 in an emergency, the operator will direct them to the nearest life-saving equipment and talk them through how to use it.

To add to the defibrillator fund in Shevington, which pays for the maintenance of the equipment, go to www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/shevington-and-district-community-association-513784.

For Bevan’s appeal for more bleed kits across the borough, see gofundme.com/f/supply-wigan-venues-with-life-saving-bleed-kits.