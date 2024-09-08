Wigan community fund reopens to applications
The first phase of Wigan Council’s Supporting Communities Fund saw more than £50,000 distributed to 74 projects aimed at reducing loneliness and promoting community cohesion.
Bids of up to £2,000 can now be made for voluntary, community, faith and social enterprises organisations based in Wigan borough.
The second round, which focuses on projects wishing to promote community cohesion, opens on Monday and runs open until 11.59pm on Sunday, October 20.
Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “We have a proud tradition here in the borough of providing funds to help our amazing community sector deliver projects that transform our residents’ lives.
“Our new Progress with Unity approach places our partnership work with our communities at the centre of everything we’re trying to achieve.
“We’re delighted that this second round of the fund is now open and we look forward to seeing the important projects come forward.”
Moira Jones, secretary and treasurer of Golborne in Bloom, which successful in the last round of funding, said: “The fund helped us to provide a relaxing outdoor reading and play area for Golborne’s community to enjoy.
“Using the Supporting Communities Fund, we were able to purchase and install a picnic bench with parasol, secure a storage box with children’s toys and picnic blankets, and the garden has been really well received by members of the public.”
To find out more and to apply, visit www.wigan.gov.uk/Council/The-Deal/Deal-Communities/Funding
