Wigan community group continues fight against use of hotel as accommodation for asylum seekers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Standish Voice has been holding meetings with Wigan Council to look at ways of overturning the new use of Kilhey Court Hotel in Standish.

It has also engaged a planning consultancy to study all the planning applications given permission at the venue since it was converted from a private home to a hotel in 1983.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are 16 planning applications, all with conditions, and Standish Voice hopes an independent expert will study them to ensure the hotel is complying with the regulations.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Standish Voice continue to voice its disapproval of plans to house asylum seekers at Kilhey Court

The community group has paid for this work from its own resources, courtesy of fund-raisers, after recognising the importance of the issue to Standish residents.

It will share the final report from the consultancy with the council and explore any possible avenues against use of the hotel to house asylum seekers

Also, a Freedom of Information request has been submitted to the Home Office asking for the updated criteria provided to Serco, which is now operating the hotel, in terms of requirements of properties used for this purpose. This response has also been passed to the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standish Voice and Standish councillors are encouraging members the public to continue raising their concerns about the use of Kilhey Court to accommodate asylum seekers.

Emails can be sent to the Home Office and Macdonald Hotels, which owns Kilhey Court, at public.e[email protected] and [email protected].