News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Wigan community group continues fight against use of hotel as accommodation for asylum seekers

A residents’ group is continuing its efforts to stop a Wigan hotel being used to house asylum seekers.
By Matt Pennington
Published 18th Oct 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 15:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Standish Voice has been holding meetings with Wigan Council to look at ways of overturning the new use of Kilhey Court Hotel in Standish.

It has also engaged a planning consultancy to study all the planning applications given permission at the venue since it was converted from a private home to a hotel in 1983.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are 16 planning applications, all with conditions, and Standish Voice hopes an independent expert will study them to ensure the hotel is complying with the regulations.

Standish Voice continue to voice its disapproval of plans to house asylum seekers at Kilhey CourtStandish Voice continue to voice its disapproval of plans to house asylum seekers at Kilhey Court
Standish Voice continue to voice its disapproval of plans to house asylum seekers at Kilhey Court
Most Popular

The community group has paid for this work from its own resources, courtesy of fund-raisers, after recognising the importance of the issue to Standish residents.

It will share the final report from the consultancy with the council and explore any possible avenues against use of the hotel to house asylum seekers

Read More
Wigan landscape set to change as college bids to build major new educational pre...

Also, a Freedom of Information request has been submitted to the Home Office asking for the updated criteria provided to Serco, which is now operating the hotel, in terms of requirements of properties used for this purpose. This response has also been passed to the council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Standish Voice and Standish councillors are encouraging members the public to continue raising their concerns about the use of Kilhey Court to accommodate asylum seekers.

Emails can be sent to the Home Office and Macdonald Hotels, which owns Kilhey Court, at public.e[email protected] and [email protected].

Standish Voice’s next meeting will be held at Albert’s on Tuesday, November 21 at 7.45pm and everyone who lives or works in Standish is welcome to attend.

Related topics:Standish VoiceHome OfficeStandishWiganSercoWigan Council