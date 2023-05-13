Wigan community group hopes to dance away with lottery cash as The People's Projects returns

Not-for-profit organisation More Than Words, which is based at The Edge in the Wigan Pier Quarter, is one of five groups in the region selected for this year’s The People’s Projects.

They hope to deliver inclusive dance workshops in the borough for people of all ages and abilities in a project called Danspiration, which is led by adults with disabilities and autism.d. You can watch their Danspiration video at bit.ly/3I0Z1vb

But first they need people to vote for them to receive a grant, as The People’s Projects returns after a three-year break to give members of the public a chance to decide how National Lottery funding should be spent.

Wiganers are being urged to vote for More Than Words' Danspiration project

In each region, the three projects with the most public votes will receive grants of up to £70,000.

Runners-up will be offered up to £10,000 towards their project, taking the total funding up for grabs for communities across the UK to more than £4m.

Managing director Sue Seager said: “The People’s Projects has given us an amazing opportunity to raise awareness and support for our work and, with your help, secure this additional much-needed funding.

"If we win, our project will make a real difference to our local community by bringing people together to enjoy dance and movement, make new friends and lead a more healthy and active lifestyle.

More Than Words hopes to secure the cash to pay for inclusive dance classes through its Danspiration project

"We now need local people to get behind us, to show their support and vote.”

David Knott, chief executive of the National Lottery Community Fund, said: “The People’s Projects delivers much-needed funding to the heart of communities and showcases the incredible efforts of hard-working projects across the UK. The short-listed groups are truly inspirational, each delivering life-changing support to their community in different ways.

"It is now time for the public to have their say in how vital National Lottery funding is used in their area to make a difference to people’s lives, particularly in these challenging times.”

Support More Than Words at www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk. Voting opens at 9am on Monday and closes at noon on Friday, May 26.