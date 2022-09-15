News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wigan community groups invited into 'dragons' den' to bid for cash

Hundreds of pounds is on offer for Wigan community groups through a Dragons’ Den-style event.

By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 4:55 am

Wigan Rotary Club is looking for groups based in post codes WN1, WN3, WN5 and WN6 to submit their requests for cash.

Members will select applicants to put their case to the “dragons” in a three-minute presentation for the chance to receive up to £750.

Read More

Read More
Family's heartbreak at death of much-loved headteacher from Wigan
Wigan Rotary Club members present cheques to previous recipients

Most Popular

Club president Monica Meehan said: “In these difficult times when we are all having to tighten our belts, I am sure there are local groups in the Wigan area who could really use a donation of a few hundred pounds to help them with a project or event they wish to undertake.”

She continued: “We don’t expect the presentation to come from a person trained in public speaking, we want to hear from members of the group who are looking for the money."

More information is available at www.wiganrotary.co.uk or by calling 07813 471000. The deadline is October 10.

WiganRotary Club