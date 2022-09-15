Wigan Rotary Club is looking for groups based in post codes WN1, WN3, WN5 and WN6 to submit their requests for cash.

Members will select applicants to put their case to the “dragons” in a three-minute presentation for the chance to receive up to £750.

Wigan Rotary Club members present cheques to previous recipients

Club president Monica Meehan said: “In these difficult times when we are all having to tighten our belts, I am sure there are local groups in the Wigan area who could really use a donation of a few hundred pounds to help them with a project or event they wish to undertake.”

She continued: “We don’t expect the presentation to come from a person trained in public speaking, we want to hear from members of the group who are looking for the money."