Wigan community group's rallying call for help to transform abandoned allotment

A Wigan group is appealing for help as it bids to turn a derelict allotment into a vibrant community space.

The Forum for Aspull, Whelley and New Springs (FAWNS) has taken over an abandoned allotment behind Aspull Methodist Church, on Wigan Road.

They have big plans to transform it into a community space for everyone to enjoy, where they can grow food, organise events and provide educational activities.

FAWNS hope to transform this abandoned allotment in Aspull

The allotment could be used for community events, like poetry readings, a strawberry fair, barbecues and garden parties, and be a place for improving the health and well-being of people in the area.

It could also become an “oasis” for wildlife such as hedgehogs and bees.

But first a lot of work is needed to make the overgrown allotment suitable for its new use, including clearing the site and removing dangerous structures, restoring the raised beds and pond, and improving access so more people can use it.

So the group is appealing for help from the community to transform the allotment and make their plans become a reality.

They are holding two community action days and want as many people as possible to get involved.

Neil West, from FAWNS, said: “It's a bit short notice but we have had to move quickly, with kind support from Wigan Council, the FAWNS are organising days of action to help clear the community allotment so that it can be developed as a thriving and exciting space for all.

"The dates are Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10 from 9am until 3pm, meeting at Aspull Methodist Church.

"We would like people to walk if they can as there isn't much parking. Everyone is welcome but come dressed in sturdy footwear as the ground is quite uneven and wear gloves. If anyone could spare a couple of hours, it will be greatly appreciated.”

They also need tools, plants, compost and to build a new shelter, which could be used to educate groups and lead demonstrations during wet weather.

A fund-raising appeal has been launched, with donations already pouring in.

Anyone able to support the project financially can donate or find out more at gofund.me/b7901022.