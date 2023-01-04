Over the past three years, around 16 have been taken from Whelley and some later abandoned at Haigh Woodland Park.

A dozen of them were found but four of them were never located.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whelley resident Sandra Rowarth has had both of her cats go missing in recent months.

Lulu the cat has been missing for eight weeks

Thankfully, her black domestic short-haired cat Daisy has returned home but her white semi-long haired Lulu has been missing for eight weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandra said: “Its been going on for a few years this but this year there has been quite a few cats gone missing again in the Whelley area.

"A few of us have an idea of who has been doing this and we confronted him back in the summer, but more have gone missing during winter and we’re not sure whether its the same man or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daisy the cat went missing in May and was, happily, found a few weeks later at Haigh Hall

“Daisy vanished in May and we managed to locate her a few weeks later in Haigh Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No-one has any idea about what is going on, it’s shocking.

"I’ve done everything possible to try to get Lulu back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve searched everywhere and put up posters and leaflets up to try to get a positive lead.

"I’m frightened to death to let any of my cats out now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They’re going missing during the day; it’s not like these thefts are happening at night.

"Mine usually don’t go to far and come back within half an hour but they keep disappearing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandra is now warning other people in the area to remain vigilant and urges anyone with information to come forward.

She said: “Its just awful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lulu went out one day while I was wrapping presents.

"I watched her go out the gate and about half an hour later I shouted to my husband ‘has Lulu come back?’ in and he said ‘no.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve not seen her since.

“When we got wind of this happening earlier this year, the people who live in Haigh Hall were putting on these lost pet sites that they found cats which they thought were strays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When people have gone to look the cats have been spread everywhere.

"There’s definitely somebody up to something.”

Advertisement Hide Ad