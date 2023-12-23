A Wigan convenience store is spreading Christmas cheer to various local causes.

Nisa Smithy Green in Ince has wrapped up a year of giving with a £1,000 donation to community groups and charities, bringing their total contributions through Nisa Retail's "Making a Difference Locally" initiative to over £18,500 with £14,000 donated in 2023.

The store's festive spirit shines brightly as they celebrate this milestone by offering four additional £250 donations to good causes in the community, spreading Christmas cheer in true Wigan style.

Owner of Nisa Smithy Green Hepesh said: "We're incredibly proud of the support we've been able to offer to so many incredible local organisations this year.

The store has donated £14,000 to local causes

"From The Brick and Homeless Aid UK supporting those in need, to keeping our local sporting scene thriving with contributions to Highfield and Winstanley Cricket Clubs, it's been an honour to play a part in making a difference for Wigan residents."

The list of beneficiaries extends far and wide, demonstrating the store's commitment to diverse causes, including:

The Brick: Supporting young people facing homelessness and social exclusion.

Homeless Aid UK: Providing vital services and resources to those experiencing homelessness.

New Spring Morris Dancers: Keeping traditional British culture alive in the community.

Action Station CIC: Helping vulnerable individuals and families through practical support and activities.

Platt Bridge Morris Dancers: Another local troupe keeping heritage alive.

Dean Trust Rose Bridge: Supporting education and development for young people.

Highfield Cricket Club: Fostering a love of cricket in the community.

Winstanley Cricket Club: Supporting another local cricket team.

Talk First family mediation: Promoting positive communication and resolution in family matters.

Inch Church of England Primary School: Enhancing the learning experience for local children.

CDH UK: Supporting families affected by congenital diaphragmatic hernia.

St Patricks Amateur league rugby club: Promoting grassroots rugby and community spirit.

Ince Rose Bridge Sports and community club: Encouraging participation in sports and activities for all ages.

The store's commitment to local causes doesn't stop there.

It is inviting local good causes to apply for one of four £250 donations.

Details on how to apply will be available in-store and on the store's social media pages.

Hepesh added: "We want to ensure everyone in Wigan has a happy and healthy Christmas.