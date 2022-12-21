While the delivery of some key services will be operating at reduced capacity, welfare services are still available and residents are being urged not to face struggles alone.

Councillor Susan Gambles, cabinet member for welfare, said: “We are proud of our residents who show kindness every day and look out for each other.

“We know that the Christmas period can be difficult for some and if you are struggling, we would urge you to reach out for help – we’re here for you.

Recycling centres will be open from December 28 to December 30

“While Wigan and Leigh Life Centres (including the register office and libraries) will be closed from December 23 to January 2, welfare support services can still be accessed during this period.

“Between December 28 and December 30 between 9am-4pm, residents can access welfare support by telephoning 01942 705221 or visiting our Here for You web pages for advice: wigan.gov.uk/HereForYou.”

Wigan borough’s mental health crisis line is open 24 hours a day and can be contacted on the freephone 0800 953 0285.

Coun Gambles said: “If you find yourself at risk of homelessness throughout the festive period, as a result of an emergency, please contact 01942 489005 or 01942 828777 if outside of usual working hours.

Details of other essential services, including waste collection and the borough’s recycling centres, include:

Bin collections remain unaffected, however there will be no green bin collections between Monday, December 26 and Friday, January 6 to prioritise the collection of other bins.

Meanwhile, the borough’s recycling centres will be closed on Christmas day, Boxing day and New Year’s day, opening every other day between 9am and 5.45pm.

Registrar appointments will be available at Wigan Life centre by appointment only between 28 December and 30 December.

The bereavement services office is available to contact via 01942 489003 on 28 – 30 December between 9am and 4pm.

