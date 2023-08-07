The local authority has launched its first ever communications survey to help guide its correspondence and reach as many residents as possible through their preferred channels.

It will run annually to help monitor changes in social and printed media over the years.

It is at least in part a response to fears that some residents, whether due to age, lack of means of opportunities, are being left behind by the technological revolution.

Coun Chris Ready

Cabinet member for communities at Wigan Council Coun Chris Ready said: “Living in a world which we’re constantly being communicated with comes with both its own opportunities and challenges.

“At Wigan Council, we really want to make sure that our messages are reaching everyone – whether they’re online, offline or somewhere in between, so it’s really important to us that we hear from as many of our residents as possible on how they prefer to receive messages and information.”

As well as being filled in online, paper copies of the survey have been distributed in libraries, cultural venues and shopping centres across the borough.

Coun Ready said: “The responses we receive will play a vital role in our future communications, so we’re really grateful to all those who will take ten minutes out of their day to share their views.”

Those who respond to the survey will have the option to enter a free prize draw to win one of five £100 shopping vouchers.