Wigan Council is joining this year’s Recycle Weekto celebrate the efforts of people in Wigan borough and help save five packaging heroes from the rubbish bin.

Now in its 21st year, Recycle Week (organised by Recycle Now) is the UK’s biggest celebration of recycling, shining a light on the nation’s recycling habits through activities happening across the UK.

For the current Recycle Week – which ends on October 20 - Wigan borough is joining the calls to save five packaging heroes from being rubbished and keeping them out of the bin and living the circular life, through recycling.

Residents can get involved and save the condemned containers including Dee Dee the deodorant, Rey the plastic trigger spray, Yogi the yoghurt pot, Fitz the perfume bottle and humble Hube - the toilet roll tube by making sure they get recycled in the right bin.

Yogi the yoghurt pot shouldn't be going to landfill

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for planning, environmental services and transport said “Recycling is so important because it keeps these materials in our system to be used again and again, saving energy, money and making sure we all throw away as little as possible.

“We want to make sure that we are all recycling as much as we can; a lot of us making a little change like getting your toilet roll tube from the bathroom into your blue bin, or your empty deodorant into the brown bin, can make a big difference.”

Craig Stephens, senior campaign manager for Recycle Now, said: “We are delighted that Wigan Council is supporting Recycle Week.

"While a light-hearted campaign, recycling is essential to limit the impact what we buy has on the environment.

"Keeping these materials circulating means we can reduce emissions linked with our weekly shop.

"Most people are recycling, and the material we capture has a multitude of uses, so the next step is to ensure everyone captures everything they can. Every aerosol, every trigger spray bottle, every plastic pot, perfume bottle and toilet roll tube.

"Rescue – recycle!”

Like other local authorities Wigan Council is penalised for every ton of waste that ends up going to landfill so it is in everyone’s interests to recycle as much refuse as possible.