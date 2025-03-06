Town hall bosses in Wigan celebrated the “green shoots of recovery” for council finances but still face a £7m “black hole”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors approved a £356m budget for the borough by a majority vote. Spending plans for 2025/26 include more than £141m in grant from central government: up by more than £26m on the previous year.

The boost means a budget with “no cuts to services, no cuts to jobs”, and council leader David Molyneux boasting Wigan would again have the “lowest council tax of any metropolitan authority and the lowest council tax in the North West.”​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nonetheless, to plug a £7.4m spending gap, bosses said they had no choice but to raise council tax by the full 4.99 per cent.

Wigan Town Hall

Nazia Rehman, cabinet leader for finance, welcomed the increased government funding but noted: “Despite the promising local government settlement, we are not blind to the fact that still, our children, families and residents continue to grapple with the rising living costs.

“We can absolutely see green shoots of recovery. But we still have to make tough decisions to continue delivering vital services to our people.”

The gap is in part due to rising demand and cost of adult social care, which accounted for almost 40 per cent of town hall spending in 2024/25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Labour government’s national Insurance payments rise also added £4.5m to the council’s books. Opponents argued the tax hike would have a “detrimental impact” on the most vulnerable people in the borough.

Independent councillor Stuart Gerrard said: “We’re asking our residents to bear more and more all the time. The very people who can least afford it are carrying the biggest load.”