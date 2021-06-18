Wigan councillor aims to roll out pram club

The pandemic has been a difficult time for many, including for mums and dads, who may soon be able to benefit from a pram club.

Aspull, New Springs and Whelley councillor Chris Ready hopes to get the idea up and running to give parents a break.

Many will be stuck in the house with little interaction and potentially struggling with mental health issues, and Coun Ready wants to give them a place to have a brew and a chat.

Coun Chris Ready (far right) with Coun Ron Conway and Coun Laura Flynn and a mum with a pram outside Haigh Woodland Park visitor centre

He said: “We’ve not set it up yet but would like to do a pram club.

“Lots of young mums are stuck in the house and have no interaction.

“So I want to look at setting up a meeting when the restrictions allow to try and find some activities to do and so they can have a brew and chat.”

His plan would be for people to meet at Aspull One House community centre when restrictions hopefully end next month.

Then the group could meet in other places and do various activities going forward, such as at Haigh Woodland Park.

He said: “We could hold an initial meeting at One House but from then on, we could go to the park or anywhere else.

“The pram club isn’t just open to young mums either, as there are single dads out there or wives who go back to work and they’re by themselves looking after children.”

He added: “It could be for grandparents and it would be open to anyone really. “

There is precedent for other pram clubs in the borough already.

In Standish, although it is not currently running due to the pandemic, there is a pram club at the library.

It is a chance for new parents and their babies to meet up and share experiences. The group is very informal and it’s a good opportunity to meet new friends and for babies to socialise.

To keep up-to-date with the latest on the plans for the pram club in Aspull, New Springs and Whelley Branch on Facebook.