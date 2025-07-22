A Wigan councillor has welcomed the transformation of a canal towpath which is proving to be perfect for cycling.

The path along the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, between New Springs and Haigh Woodland Park, was once almost impassable in parts.

But thanks to resurfacing work, it is now smooth, safe and ideal for cycling, walking and running.

Coun Ron Conway, cycle champion, ward councillor and chairman of Wigan Council’s health scrutiny committee, said: “What an improvement! I'm out most days on the towpath – at this rate, I’ll be entering the Tour de France!"

Coun Ron Conway is enjoying cycling along the improved towpath

He highlighted the activities done by his fellow ward councillors Chris Ready and Laura Flynn to stay healthy.

Coun Conway said: “Health is so important. I cycle, Coun Ready walks and runs, and Coun Flynn is our morris dance champion!"

The canal towpath was a joint project using funds from various sources, including the council, local authority, parish and Canal and River Trust, along with contributions from the Community Payback scheme.