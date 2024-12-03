Councillors swapped their familiar suits for running kit as they took part in a 10k race.

Chris Ready, who represents Aspull, New Springs and Whelley, and Winstanley’s Paul Kenny got into the Christmas spirit at the Wilmslow Festive 10k.

Coun Ready described the race as a “struggle” but said he was determined to keep going.

He was raising awareness of Wigan and Leigh Hospice and the Alzheimer’s Society.

He completed the Wigan 10k in September to raise money for the hospice in memory of his friend Mick Marsh.