Wigan councillor runs Wilmslow Festive 10k race to support two causes close to his heart

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 04:55 BST
Councillors swapped their familiar suits for running kit as they took part in a 10k race.

Chris Ready, who represents Aspull, New Springs and Whelley, and Winstanley’s Paul Kenny got into the Christmas spirit at the Wilmslow Festive 10k.

Coun Ready described the race as a “struggle” but said he was determined to keep going.

He was raising awareness of Wigan and Leigh Hospice and the Alzheimer’s Society.

He completed the Wigan 10k in September to raise money for the hospice in memory of his friend Mick Marsh.

Related topics:Chris ReadyWiganWhelley
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice