Wigan councillor's 10k run raises more than £1,200 to help families

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
A Wigan councillor has given a helping hand to an organisation supporting families in need.

Wigan Central councillor Lawrence Hunt ran the Wigan 10k earlier this month to support Daffodils Dreams, which provides essential items for struggling families and positive life experiences for young people.

He raised just over £1,200 and has now handed it over to the organisation to support its work.

Coun Hunt said: “When you hear the stories of children missing out on so many of the things that we take for granted, it really does pull at your heart strings. If putting on my running shoes, with support from my family and friends, helps in even a little way, that means so much to me.”

Maureen Holcroft, founder of Daffodils Dreams, thanks Coun Lawrence Hunt for his fund-raising effortMaureen Holcroft, founder of Daffodils Dreams, thanks Coun Lawrence Hunt for his fund-raising effort
Maureen Holcroft, founder of Daffodils Dreams, thanks Coun Lawrence Hunt for his fund-raising effort

Daffodils Dreams founder Maureen Holcroft said: “We can't thank Councillor Hunt enough – not only for the run but for his continued support all year round. He really understands what we are trying to achieve.”

