Wigan councillors dig deep to support return of worm charming championship

Aspull’s historic worm charming competition started in 2013 and has raised more than £10,000 for St Elizabeth's Church.

The well-attended event had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but preparations are being made for it to return next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors hand over the cheque

Ward councillors for Aspull, New Springs and Whelley have now handed over a £500 cheque to support the event.

Organiser Ruth Atherton said: “Our Aspull ward councillors have supported the event every year, both in attendance and financially, so it's a big thanks to them.”

Coun Ron Conway said: “ This is a great community event. It gives us that real village atmosphere raising money and putting a smile on everyone's faces.”