Wigan councillors welcome colourful roundabout refresh

Wigan Councillors Michael McLoughlin, left, and George Davies, right, with local resident Dave Calder at the Cherry Gardens roundabout

A drab roundabout has been given a much-needed spruce-up in a bid to make it “a gateway to Wigan town centre.”

The roundabout at the Cherry Gardens in Swinley has undergone a colourful refresh, having been replanted with flowers following a campaign from ward representatives, who felt the landmark was in need of a summer upgrade after months of miserable weather and neglect left the central island looking worse for wear.

Wigan Central councillors George Davies and Michael McLoughlin are delighted to have secured new bedding plants and hanging baskets to turn the Wigan Lane roundabout into a more uplifting looking area for residents and motorists. The roundabout is not currently part of the council’s Wigan In Bloom contract or any Brighter Borough scheme, which prompted Coun Davies and Wigan In Bloom coordinator Paul Gallagher to call on the town hall to take action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The roundabout looking dreary earlier this year

Floral planters have also been put in place at the nearby Marylebone Park in Wigan Lane.

Coun Davies described the roundabout as “a gateway to Wigan” which was “in definite need of repair and also a good colourful display”.

He said: “First of all I am delighted that the Cherry Gardens roundabout is back to its colourful display.

“The hanging baskets and the summer plants will turn the roundabout into an uplifting gateway for residents and motorists.

“And the two floral planters, which were provided by local councillors’ Brighter Borough funding at the sides of the benches on Marylebone Park, will be a delight for the many residents who take a break on the seating provided.”

Coun Davies added: “A big thank you to all our teams from the council who are providing a wonderful display of summer plants in all the areas of Wigan borough, and all the best for this year’s Wigan In Bloom.”

Coun Davies said that big plans were afoot to make Wigan more colourful once again after last year’s Wigan in Bloom events were cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “I’ve maintained and looked after a particular area at Marylebone Park. So we’re going to be planting wild flowers this year, so that it comes into bloom next year.

“It will be the first area in Wigan where we get this set up for wild flowers to be planted.”